Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITT. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,560,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $18,487,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,680,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,922,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,890,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITT remained flat at $$9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,948. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

