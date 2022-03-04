LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 147.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in LivaNova by 1,939.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,968,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after acquiring an additional 609,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

