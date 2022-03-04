Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $104,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,141,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,568,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.83.

In other news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,481. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $341.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

