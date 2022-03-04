LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LIQT stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.
LiqTech International Company Profile
