Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
