Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

