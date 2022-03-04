LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LITB opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12 and a beta of 0.35. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
