LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12 and a beta of 0.35. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 197,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 318,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.