Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 264.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,014 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Life Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $131.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

