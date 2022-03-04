Liberum Capital Cuts Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,450 ($19.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.77) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.14) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($26.16) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, February 4th.

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,214 ($16.29) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,374.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,505.85. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 1,145.67 ($15.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,780 ($23.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.61.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

