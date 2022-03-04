Lethean (LTHN) Reaches Market Cap of $447,426.21

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $447,426.21 and $805.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,386.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.62 or 0.06623210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.00259549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.00739595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00069700 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.00407641 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00297724 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

