LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 71.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of LENSAR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

LNSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

