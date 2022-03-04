LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LendingTree by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 48.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREE opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.74. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.97 and a 52 week high of $254.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

