LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of LMAT opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

