Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Leidos stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $35,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Leidos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,868,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

