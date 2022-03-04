Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “
Shares of LGRVF opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Legrand has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $117.95.
About Legrand (Get Rating)
Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.
Further Reading
