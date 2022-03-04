Legend Biotech Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Legend Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.16.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of LEGN opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.4% in the third quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

