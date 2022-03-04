Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,802 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. 15,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,524. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $64.19 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

