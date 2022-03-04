Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,312 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Allstate by 3.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $126.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,411. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

