Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 11,355 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,490,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

