Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.47. 49,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

