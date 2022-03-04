Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,013 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 248,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.18. 174,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,925,497. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

