Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $25.35 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.29. The company had a trading volume of 106,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

