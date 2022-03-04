Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $18,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $7.64 on Friday, hitting $268.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.25. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

