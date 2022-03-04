Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

