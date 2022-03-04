Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

