Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leatt stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

