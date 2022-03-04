LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 508,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450,387. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

