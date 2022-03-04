Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.40.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.71 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 41.47.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

