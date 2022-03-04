Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LRCDF. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.14.

Shares of LRCDF stock remained flat at $$34.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 54 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

