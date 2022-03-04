Laurentian Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.40.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$42.71 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.54 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

