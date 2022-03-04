Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 77,074 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after acquiring an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.