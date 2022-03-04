Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to announce $83.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.30 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $348.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $350.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,400 shares of company stock valued at $116,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 859.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 859,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 415,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 244,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.15. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

