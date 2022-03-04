Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.830-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.15. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.59. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

