Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho Sells 537 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LRCX traded down $21.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $522.34. The stock had a trading volume of 42,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $624.28 and its 200 day moving average is $615.41. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $501.67 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.
Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
