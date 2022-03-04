Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho Sells 537 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $21.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $522.34. The stock had a trading volume of 42,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $624.28 and its 200 day moving average is $615.41. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $501.67 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

