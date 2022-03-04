Lake Street Capital Trims 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Target Price to $29.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $483,432. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 304,268 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

