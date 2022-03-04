Lake Street Capital Cuts Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target to $100.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.00.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

