Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.