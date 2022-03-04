KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
NYSE:KT opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. KT has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%.
About KT (Get Rating)
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
