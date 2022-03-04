KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

NYSE:KT opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. KT has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at $132,187,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at $8,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KT by 117.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KT by 177.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 271,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in KT in the third quarter valued at $3,442,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

