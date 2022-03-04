Krystal Biotech, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $59.32 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,838,000 after buying an additional 1,321,456 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after buying an additional 102,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 82,856 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,303,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

