Kryll (KRL) Achieves Market Cap of $27.00 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $27.00 million and approximately $268,077.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00103305 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

