Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KR. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.72.

NYSE:KR opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

