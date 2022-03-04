Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.850 EPS.

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 211,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 381,097 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 804,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 601,849 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

