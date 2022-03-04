Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Shares of DNUT stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

