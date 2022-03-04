Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%.

KRA remained flat at $$46.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. Kraton has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kraton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kraton by 1,848.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 81,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kraton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

