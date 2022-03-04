Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%.
KRA remained flat at $$46.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. Kraton has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.74.
In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.
About Kraton (Get Rating)
Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.
