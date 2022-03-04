Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 612,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,994. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.