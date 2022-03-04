Kommunitas (KOM) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $590,647.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00041998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.96 or 0.06563870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,885.03 or 1.00099803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Kommunitas Coin Trading

