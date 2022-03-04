Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 425.0 days.

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $$37.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Komercní banka, a.s. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

