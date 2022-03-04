Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.62.

KSS stock remained flat at $$58.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

