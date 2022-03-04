Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.62.
KSS stock remained flat at $$58.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
