Kohl’s (KSS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2022 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $68.00.

3/2/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00.

2/22/2022 – Kohl’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/17/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $61.00.

2/16/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $75.00.

2/10/2022 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

1/24/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $73.00 to $75.00.

1/21/2022 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kohl’s have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is battling supply-chain headwinds. Management highlighted that it encountered delays related to inventory receipt across several business areas owing to temporary factory closures as well as port congestion. Also, the company’s SG&A expenses have been rising year over year for the past few quarters now. Nevertheless, Kohl’s has been benefiting from its strategic framework, which focuses on driving top-line growth; expanding operating margin; implementing disciplined capital management as well as undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Also, the company’s strong brand portfolio and partnerships are diving growth. Kohl’s is committed to become the leading destination for active and casual lifestyle items.”

1/7/2022 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

1/4/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29.

Get Kohl's Co alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.