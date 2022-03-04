KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 430,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,654,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

