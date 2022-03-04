KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $161,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.70. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,799. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

